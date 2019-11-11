Rusty's Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY due to morning snow, wind & cold

Snow will begin to taper off during the morning drive but the snow on the roads will make a rough drive in for all of us. Take it slow and leave a little early. Snow will wrap up before 9am with up to 2 inches of snow possible.

Cold and wind will be the story the rest of the day. Temps will rebound into the lower 20s by the afternoon but northwest winds are likely to gust to near 30 mph at times the rest of the day. That means wind chills in the single digits are likely all day.

The fresh snow leads to a cold night tonight as air temps dip into the single digits by Tuesday morning. We will have sunny skies Tuesday but highs only rebound into to near 30 degrees. South winds gusting to near 30 mph will try to help us warm.

There is another 40% chance of a light wintry mix changing to rain after 9am Wednesday. I don't expect big impacts from that but will keep an eye on it as the week progresses.