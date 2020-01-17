Rusty's Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as snow moves through

Snow will move through all morning long with varying intensities but it will have more and more of an impact on the roads as the morning progresses. Snow is likely to wind down near midday with 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in the metro. Slightly higher amounts north, slight less to the south.

Freezing drizzle is then possible into the early afternoon while temperatures slowly warm to near 32 by mid afternoon. Then drizzle will move through the area. The layer of snow on the ground will keep the freezing drizzle off most of the roads so there likely won't be much of an impact from that on the roads.

Southeast winds will pick up by late morning as well with gusts to 40 mph likely. They'll continue into the afternoon too. A cold front will then roll through around midnight tonight and flip our winds around from the northwest. They'll gust to 50 mph overnight when that happens! Cold air pours in as well. That will stick around in the area through at least Monday.