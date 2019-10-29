Rusty's Morning Forecast - Dry today but Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to more snow

Watch out for a few slick spots and some patchy fog to start the day today. Temps will warm above freezing after 10am and the road should not be an issue the rest of the day. Mostly cloudy skies are likely the rest of the day but we'll still be able to warm to near 40 this afternoon.

There will be a little light snow moving into the area after midnight tonight. That will linger during the morning and afternoon Wednesday as well. Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to the accumulating snow that will like impact the morning drive. I do expect 1-2" of total snow in the metro by the time it ends Wednesday afternoon. Up to 3" of snow is possible south of the metro. North winds gusting to near 25 mph are possible as well. Highs will only be in the mid 30s too so no much melting is likely Wednesday.

Halloween appears to be dry but chilly. Highs will reach the lower 40s but fall into the upper 30s by the time you head out and trick or treat.

Warm days in the