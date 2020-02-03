Rusty's Morning Forecast - Drizzle, freezing drizzle possible and very windy

Clouds will increase this morning leading to areas of drizzle and perhaps some freezing drizzle. Any amount of precipitation is expected to be very light and therefore impacts will be minimal. With temps right near 32 this morning, keep an eye on the car thermometer if you do have some drizzle in your area. There could be a slick spot or two. Temps should be just freezing later on this afternoon though.

Strong northeast winds will be a factor as well. It will gust to near 40 mph at times and make the 30s feel like 20s. Combine that with the thick clouds and we will have a much colder day than what we had this weekend.

The light snow in the forecast looks like much less of an impact now than it did earlier. Little to no accumulation is expected from any light snow Tuesday. Most will end up well south of the area. It will be cloudy and colder though with highs in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s are likely the rest of the week.