Rusty's Morning Forecast - Drizzle and fog to start the day. Limited sunshine otherwise

Some dense fog and areas of drizzle are moving through as we start off the day and the week. They'll both gradually fade away later this morning but the clouds overall will have a tougher time breaking up. With a little late day sunshine trying to sneak through, we'll make it into the lower 50s for highs.

Showers will return to the area heading into Tuesday morning with a 40% chance of some rain. Those chances are possible through 3pm in the afternoon. The best odds for the heaviest rain will likely be south of the metro.

Several more rain chances dot the forecast all the way through the week with sunshine at a bit of a premium unfortunately. Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day with highs in the mid 60s.