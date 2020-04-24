Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cooler with some spotty afternoon showers

We'll likely be socked in under quite a few clouds on this cooler Friday. After one round of showers moved east overnight, the next round is on the way for the afternoon hours today. Overall, I don't expect great coverage of these spotty showers in the area but a few areas could see up to a couple tenths of an inch. The most likely area for those high end rain totals would be south of the metro. Most will see much less.

Those showers will exit as the sun sets on what will likely be a cooler Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s around the area with a bit of a north breeze.

Saturday will try to warm a couple more degrees in the afternoon but there is also the chance of a few more afternoon showers and storms. Again, the coverage won't great with these but some spotty downpours are possible.

Sunday proves to be the better of the two days this weekend with warmer lower 70s and very limited rain chances.