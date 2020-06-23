Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cooler, less humid air in place for a while

Behind the rain and storms last night, cooler and less humid air has moved in for the next couple day. As northwest winds gusts to near 20 mph this afternoon, dew points will be in the 50s. That will make the highs in the upper 70s feel wonderful!

There is a small chance of a few pop up showers mid to late afternoon with some of the puffy clouds that develop. Those showers should be few and far between and will fade with the setting sun.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely again Wednesday with highs just a bit warmer in the lower 80s. Low dew points in the 50s are likely again making it another wonderful day.

Warmer highs near 90, higher humidity and several evening storm chances are set to move in starting Thursday right into the weekend.