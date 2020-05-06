Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cool air hangs around, rain likely Thursday

There are a few showers on the map this morning but they'll be very spotty and likely gone by 8am at the latest. Partly cloudy skies and cool air will be the story the rest of the day otherwise. Highs will make it into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Keep an eye out for a shower or two after 5pm this evening but those too will be very sparse.

It will be mostly clear and chilly tonight but we'll likely only fall into the lower 40s. Chilly, but plenty warm enough to avoid frost.

Thursday proves to be cloudy all day with rain chances building in from the west during the morning. On and off showers will then be likely during the afternoon into the evening and overnight. Most of us likely see less then a half inch of rain from this but some isolated spots up to 1 inch are possible.

Friday morning should have just enough clouds and wind to avoid frost but Saturday and Monday morning are still First Alert Days due to temps that will likely dip into the 30s and bring a frost potential.