Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cold start to a cold Thursday

The coldest morning of the season will greet you as you head out the door today! Temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits thanks to the cold air that rushed in all night. We'll have plenty of sunshine today but we'll only rebound into the mid 30s, a good 20 degrees colder than average.

Mostly clear skies on the way tonight but lower 20s will likely be the coldest reading by Friday morning. South winds gusting to near 30 mph will at times helping us to warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Even warmer air moves in Saturday making it the best day of the weekend and the next 7 days easily! Highs will reach the mid 60s in the metro and perhaps make a run at 70 to the southwest of the metro.

The first of two round of a cold air moves in Sunday putting highs in the 40s. That will be followed by a second round of even colder air Monday that likely keeps highs in the 20s to start the week. There could even be a little snow Monday morning as well.