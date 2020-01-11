Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cold air this weekend with a little more snow possible

The cold air is firmly in place for the next couple of days. We'll start your Saturday in the single digits but wind chills will be as cold as 15 below if you head out the door early. Those north winds will decrease all morning thankfully and wind chills should be back above zero by noon.

Mostly sunny skies are likely the majority of the day today but we'll only reach the lower 20s for highs. Luckily the north wind will be much lighter by the afternoon.

There is the chance of more snow Sunday afternoon. It will have some more dry air to overcome but it will likely drop up to 1 inch of snow in the metro during the afternoon. It will likely be a dry and fluffy snow to moving it won't be a problem. Highs only reach the mid 20s Sunday.

Warmer highs in the mid and upper 30s are likely Monday and Tuesday of next week.