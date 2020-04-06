Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy with drizzle and some warmth

We're going to be parked under the clouds pretty much all day along with a few areas of mist and drizzle passing through. We're not expecting a lot but just enough to be a nuisance. We'll still be able to reach the mid 60s for highs but 70s would be possible if it weren't for the clouds.

South winds at 10-20 mph will help us warm some but they'll also bring in some smoke and haze from fires in the Flint Hills in Eastern Kansas. Don't be surprised by a smoky smell in the air at times.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest and best day of the week. Highs will reach the lower 80s even with a northwest wind. Enjoy it because it trends colder for the rest of the week.

Highs in the 50s are likely by the end of the week with 40s possible over Easter. A chilly middle of April is in store.