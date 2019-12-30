Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy, windy and cold Monday ahead

There are still pockets of flurries moving through this morning but we aren't expecting any additional accumulation. The big story the rest of the day will be the persistent cold and wind.

Temperatures are likely to stay in the 20s all day as the clouds make it difficult to warm at all. That northwest wind gusting to near 40 mph that you'll notice all day will make an already cold day even colder. Wind chills are likely to stay in the lower teens all day. Nothing will melt today unless it is treated.

The clouds will be rather stubborn tonight but the wind will back off as we sleep. Lows will drop into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning but we should be able to warm a bit more by the afternoon. With some afternoon sunshine 2019 will round out with highs in the 30s.

Highs in the 40s along with some sunshine are likely for that first day of 2020!