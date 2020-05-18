Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy to start but the sun will make it's way out

We'll start with clouds and some mist in the area but those clouds will break apart slowly. It will get in the way of our warmth for a while but we should be able to reach the mid 60s this afternoon with breaks in the clouds. North winds at 10-20 mph will add a little chill to the air this morning.

Warmer air starts to move in Tuesday with highs back into the 70s. It won't be perfectly sunny but we'll still have a great day with scattered clouds.

Highs in the mid and upper 70s are likely the rest of the weekend with 80s in the cards this weekend.

By the end of the week we'll see storm chances increase. Friday into the Memorial Day weekend has several storm chances but it won't be a washout of a weekend.