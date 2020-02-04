Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy, cold and breezy along with a few flurries

We'll start the day with clouds and temps in the 20s. That's likely how we'll end the day as well. Those clouds will keep temps rather steady and a breezy north wind will make it feel even colder. With a high in the upper 20s, wind gusts to 30 mph will make it feel like the teens all day. There could be a few flurries as well but most of us will miss out on any snow with this round.

A few flurries try to linger overnight into Wednesday morning as well. Clouds will again be the main thing to get in the way of our warmth. Highs near 30 are likely.

Thursday should be a little warmer in the mid 30s followed by and colder day in the lower 30s Friday. The best news in the forecast is the 40s on the way this weekend.