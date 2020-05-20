Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy and cool weather just won't break

Waves of mist will be in the area to start off another gray day Wednesday. The gray skies will persist into the afternoon even after the mist fades but we'll only be able to warm into the mid 60s. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph will make an already chilly day even cooler.

Clouds will be tough to shake the rest of the week as well. Thursday clouds will also bring a 30% chance of showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening hours, especially west of the metro. Any rain should be light during the day. Storm chances increase to 70% overnight heading into Friday morning though. That is when some heavier rain is possible.

Those showers and storms Friday morning will linger into the afternoon but fade as they do so. Hopefully by late in the day we can break the clouds a bit.

Sunshine is likely to return Saturday for most of the day as temperatures finally get a chance to warm well into the 80s. That could lead to some stronger storms overnight though.