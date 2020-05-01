Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy & windy morning, warm and sunny afternoon

May starts off with the a mild morning but we have clouds and sprinkles moving through. Those are expected to be harmless but south winds are expected to increase this morning too. Gusts to near 35 mph are likely for a while this morning but they won't be with us all day.

Clouds and the wind will decrease this afternoon and we are likely to warm well into the 80s! Winds will be out of the west by the afternoon hours and will be much lighter.

Saturday still has a small chance of some spotty showers moving through but those are likely to be very limited. Consider yourself lucky if you see any rain Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s with a northeast breeze.

Sunday has trended drier as well with a warming trend likely. Highs in the mid and upper 70s with abundant sunshine will likely make Sunday the best day of the weekend.