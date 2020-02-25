Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy & cooler with flurries and sprinkles.

Clouds will be tough to shake today but I still think we'll be able to warm to near 40 degrees with any bit of sunshine we can get. It won't be much and a north wind at 15-25 gusting to 35 mph will make it feel cooler. Watch out for a few flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon and evening but there won't be an impact from those.

Flurries will fade rather quickly tonight but the clouds will hang tight. We'll drop to the low 20s by Wednesday morning. Those clouds will move out pretty quickly Wednesday leaving us with sunshine and a chilly day. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday starts the warming trend right into the weekend. We'll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday before 50s enter the area this weekend. That will set the stage for another great weekend!