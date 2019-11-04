Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cloudy & cool to start the work week

We're starting somewhat mild on this Monday morning thanks to some clouds moving through the area. They'll limit our warming some and we'll only make it into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Northwest wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible today as well.

We'll be watching a weak system trying to move through after 2am tonight into Tuesday morning. While I expect most to go north, we could see a light wintry mix move through the area to start the day. Keep an eye on the forecast in case there is a bit of an impact to the morning drive. Otherwise, cloud will be fairly stubborn and keep highs in the 40s once more.

The next blast of cold air moves in Wednesday. We'll get a high in the mid 40s early in the afternoon then its expected to be much colder the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 both Thursday & Friday.