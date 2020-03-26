Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds make it tough to warm the rest of the week

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to be with us all day long. There is a 30% chance of a few morning showers and some mist or drizzle as well. Otherwise those mostly cloudy skies will make it tougher to warm yet again today. Highs in the lower 50s are likely but areas that get a few more peeks of sunshine could hit the mid 50s. A light northeast wind at 5-15 mph won't help us warm either.

Clouds will stick with us most of the night and thicken up quite a bit Friday morning. Cloudy skies will make it difficult to warm yet again with highs in the lower 50s. Areas of drizzle and mist will increase Friday afternoon with more and more showers developing into the evening and overnight. That rain chance continues Saturday morning and afternoon. Some heavier rain totals over 1 inch are possible northwest of the metro but most of us likely see much less than that out of Friday and Saturday's rain.

Highs will likely be in the lower 60s both days this weekend but with strong winds expected Saturday along with the showers, Sunday will likely the better of the two days this weekend.