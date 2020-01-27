Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds limit warming today. Light snow possible late Tuesday

We'll start the day with quite a few clouds in the area and they likely won't go anywhere. Temperatures won't move an awful lot today either. We'll see the temps bounce around between the lower and mid 30s all day. A light north wind will add a bit of a bite to the air too. We should be able to get a bit of melting done but it won't happen very fast.

Tuesday will feature more clouds and another struggle to warm. We'll likely stay in a tight range of temps again Tuesday too. We'll start in the mid 20s and only reach the lower 30s for highs. There is a chance of some light snow after 6pm Tuesday night into the overnight hours. Less than one inch is likely for those that see snow. Right now it doesn't look to be very widespread. We'll keep an eye on this system to see if amounts potentially trend higher. The impacts from this one look minimal at the moment.

Some afternoon melting followed by some overnight freezing is what we have in store each day the rest of the week.