Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds control our weather again with some rain possible

Clouds have stuck with us all night and will continue to be the story most of the day today. There may be a few breaks in them midday but I don't expect anything to be significant enough to really warm us. Highs will get a chance to warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of a few showers this afternoon and evening with most of those west of the metro on the Nebraska side of the river. Rain chances increase overnight with some storms developing as well heading into Friday morning. Nothing severe is expected from these but some heavier rain in the 1-2" range is possible in Nebraska. A few more showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours Friday as well.

Saturday keeps trending drier, warm and humid as we get closer. Highs in the 80s are likely for us all. Storms are possible overnight after midnight into Sunday morning but the best odds for those are likely north. On and off showers and storms are possible Sunday as well and some of those could linger into early Memorial Day as well.