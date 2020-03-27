Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds and some showers today, more rain likely Saturday

Clouds have returned and they are expected to stay with us all day. As the day goes along, more areas of drizzle and a few showers will show up on the radar. Nothing too heavy or steady is likely today though. The clouds will unfortunately keep the temps from moving too much with highs in the lower 50s likely by the afternoon.

Overnight, a few rounds of heavier showers and a few storms will move through after midnight heading into Saturday morning. That rain isn't likely to be be steady either heading into Saturday morning. The best chances of rain Saturday will be during the morning and evening hours. There will be a bout of some dry weather and clearing during the early afternoon hours allowing us to warm into the 60s briefly.

Rain totals will likely be less than a half inch for most of us but some place could reach one inch or more northwest of the metro where the rain lasts longer during the afternoon. Strong south winds will become northwest by the evening and gust to 45 mph adding to the complex weather scenario of the day.

Sunday is still forecast to be the best day of the week with highs near 60 degrees and plenty of sunshine.