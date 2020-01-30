Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds and some melting, rain and snow showers tonight

We'll start and finish the day with stubborn clouds again today. Temps are a little warmer this morning so we'll be able to jump above 32 quicker and stay there most of the day. Even with the lack of sunshine, we'll still be able to slowly melt again today. Highs will warm into the mid 30s along with a bit of a south wind.

After 6pm tonight there is a 40% chance of a few rain showers moving through the area. Snow will try to mix in with those during the overnight hours as well. While the precipitation won't be widespread, there could be some isolated spots that see a little snow accumulation overnight. The best odds for that would be in West Central Iowa. A few light snow showers will try to linger into Friday morning as well. Again, they'll be fairly spotty and shouldn't cause many issues.

Warmth is still on track this weekend with 40s likely Saturday and 50s likely Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will be with us all weekend as well.