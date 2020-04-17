Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly today but the melting starts

The snow amounts were pretty incredible yesterday with several of us in the 5-9" range and very little actually accumulating on the pavement. That will now make it a little difficult to warm today until we can get some of this melted. Highs today will likely reach the mid 40s with quite a bit of sunshine. A few more clouds will build in late in the afternoon.

The melting will really accelerate this weekend with highs in the 60s likely Saturday. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph will help us warm and really get the melting going. A lot of runoff and soggy yards are likely for a while this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s are expected Sunday with more clouds in the area limiting our sunshine.

Highs in the 60s and 70s are likely all of next week with some rain and storm chance by midweek.