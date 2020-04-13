Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly and windy as we fail to warm

Today starts in the 20s and this will be the first of several sub-freezing mornings this week. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s at best today even with mostly sunny skies. Blustery northwest wind gusting to 35 mph will make an already cold day even colder as wind chills will be in the 30s at best. Not a lot of fun for mid-April.

We'll again dip into the 20s tonight into Tuesday morning but we should be able to reach the mid 40s by the afternoon. There is a small chance of a few showers by the late afternoon and evening Tuesday but impacts should be minimal.

Wednesday will be more of the same as we start in the 20s and warm into the 40s. There is a better chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday before we see a rapid warm up into the 60s by the weekend!