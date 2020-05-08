Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly all day then some frost Saturday morning

Chilly temps in the 30s and 40s are what you'll walk out the door to today. Wind chills in the 20s are on the map in a few areas too but that north wind at 10-20 mph is also helping us avoid frost this morning.

Plenty of sunshine is likely today but highs in the mid 50s are likely the best we do in the metro. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will try to gust to 25 mph today and keep it cool.

Tonight is when temperatures really start to fall leading to a First Alert Day Saturday morning. Frost is likely near the Missouri River and east through Iowa where temps will dip into the lower and mid 30s Saturday morning. Cover up any plants tonight that you would like to save from frost damage.

We'll rebound nicely Saturday afternoon into the upper 60s but that will be with quite a few clouds. There is a 60% chance of rain after 5pm into the evening too.

Sunday will be dry for Mother's Day but chilly with highs in the 50s.

Monday morning is another First Alert Day due to morning frost that will likely be more widespread.