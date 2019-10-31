Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly Halloween weather but it will be dry!

Chilly temps in the 20s and teens feel like the teens a single digits at times thanks to the light northwest wind. Layer up heading out as there won't be much warmth today. Highs only reach the lower 40s, a far cry from the upper 50s that we average over Halloween. Temps will quickly fall into the upper 30s for the trick or treaters near and after sunset.

Clouds are expected to increase all night heading into Friday morning. Those clouds will lead to another chilly day Friday along with a 30% chance of some early afternoon showers moving through. Any rain will be very light. Northwest winds could gust to 30 mph as well.

Saturday will be a little warmer with highs that make a run at 50 degrees but likely fall a bit short. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Overall, a pretty good fall weekend is on the way!