Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly Friday but a great weekend ahead

The coldest morning of the week will greet you as you head out. Temps are in the 20s and will struggle to warm all day. Highs will climb to near 40 degrees but we'll be in the 30s most of the day. Light and variable winds are likely as well. Luckily we'll have quite a bit of sunshine to go along with the chill.

Clouds to the south will try to move north all day and but areas along and north of I-80 should stay in the sunshine most of the day. Clouds to the south will try to produce a few snow showers or flurries with very little impact. Those should stay near the Kansas border.

The weekend looks to be quite pleasant with highs in the upper 40s Saturday before jumping into the upper 50s Sunday! The next threat of any rain or snow is in the forecast late Monday into Tuesday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have any travel plans Tuesday.