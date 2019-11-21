Rusty's Morning Forecast - Chilly & windy all day Thursday

The rain has moved out and colder air is moving in behind it. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s later this morning and will likely stay there the rest of the day. Strong northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph this morning will back off a bit this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20s at the coldest. All that makes for a chilly day with limited sunshine.

After a chilly start in the 20s Friday, we'll only warm to near 40 later in the afternoon. Clouds will be thicker south of the metro but will try to break up some to the north. Omaha and I-80 will be the dividing line between all of that.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be warmer with a little more sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday and likely climb into the 50s Sunday.

The next chance of any precipitation would arrive Monday evening.