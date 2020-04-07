Rusty's Morning Forecast - Beautiful warmth after some morning fog

After we burn through a little morning fog, the air will dry out and heat up this afternoon! We're heading towards the warmest day of the year so far. Highs will reach near 80 degrees even though winds will become northwest by the afternoon at 10-20 mph.

Things take a turn for the cooler starting Wednesday. There is a 20% chance of an isolated t-shower during the morning hours Wednesday but most will likely end up northeast of the metro. A cold front will move through around noon causing our temps to spike near 70 by noon before falling off in the afternoon. Winds will kick up and gust to near 45 mph from then on as well.

Thursday will be much cooler and windy as well. Highs in the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies are likely but north winds gusting to near 40 mph will make it feel colder.