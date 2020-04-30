Rusty's Morning Forecast - Beautiful sunshine and much less wind

We're starting with the coolest morning of the week with temps in the 40s for many of us. With much lighter wind and plenty of sunshine, we'll easily warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. Light north winds become south at 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Clouds filter back in heading into Friday morning but we'll still be able to see quite a bit of sunshine through those. They'll fade as the day goes along as well. Highs will make it into the lower 80s by the afternoon but that is after gusty south winds in the morning back off. They'll gust to near 30 mph at times in the morning.

The next round of rain chances enter the forecast Saturday afternoon but are expected to be spotty. Any rain will likely be light as well. Slightly better chances of heavier rain enter the forecast overnight into Sunday morning but again nothing too heavy or widespread is expected at the moment.