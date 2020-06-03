Rusty's Morning Forecast - Another warm day with some storms possible overnight

A few showers are on the map to start the day as a weak front moves through. They will exit rather quickly this morning leaving us with sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will get a chance to warm into the lower 90s this afternoon with less humidity than yesterday. We'll have a light north wind at 5-15 mph as well.

Later tonight after 10pm there is the threat of a few storms moving through the area. The highest likelihood for those will be southwest of the metro. That is also where the greatest severe risk is as well with strong wind gusts being the primary threat. Areas south and west of Lincoln have the greatest severe threat tonight.

We'll rebound back into the 90s again Thursday before another overnight storm chance. Again they won't be very widespread but a few severe storms are again possible.

Slightly cooler upper 80s are likely for highs both Friday and Saturday.