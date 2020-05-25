Rusty's Morning Forecast - A soggy Memorial Day in store for us all

An area of steady rain and a few storms will move through early this morning. After about 8am, any rain will be scattered the rest of the day bringing on and off bouts of rain and a few storms for our Memorial Day.

Cloudy skies are likely otherwise with highs climbing near 70 degrees early this afternoon. Wind will be from the north this afternoon as cooler air starts to move in.

Spotty showers are possible again overnight but they should be pretty limited in coverage as lows dip to near 60 degrees.

More spotty rain showers are possible Tuesday morning with clouds again ruling the day for us all. Highs are expected to be in the lower 70s. Shower should move northeast and out of the area during the afternoon.

A few more rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday but most will likely be south of the metro.