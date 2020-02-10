Rusty's Morning Forecast - A pretty mild week but a cold blast is lurking

It will be a chilly morning as you head out but overall we'll be able to warm quite a bit this afternoon. Areas north of I-80 will have quite a bit of sunshine while areas south get more clouds. If you are near I-80 you'll likely bounce in and out of the clouds and have quite a nice day as well.

Clouds are expected to decrease during the day Tuesday as we again warm into the lower 40s.

Wednesday will feature highs in the 40s before a strong cold front dives in. There may be a little light wintry precipitation (mostly light snow) late Wednesday that won't amount to much. The bigger story will be the colder air and wind that plunge in behind the front. It will send lows near zero by Thursday morning with wind chills as cold as -20. We'll really struggle to recover as well with highs in the teens likely. Luckily it's a short lived cold blast with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s by the weekend.