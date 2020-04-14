Rusty's Morning Forecast - A little warmer but still windy as we wait for Spring.

More temps in the 20s will greet you as you step outside to start your day today. We will start the day with sunshine but I expect a few more clouds to build in this afternoon. From those clouds, watch for an isolated shower every once in a while after 4pm. Chances are low but a few are possible. Otherwise, highs should reach the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer as we get a chance to reach 50 degrees in the afternoon. There shouldn't be much to worry about during the day but a wintry mix is forecast to move in during the overnight hours.

That will lead to what is likely slushy snow to start Thursday morning transitioning to some rain showers as we warm a bit. Slushy accumulation up to 1.5" would be the high side of anything the area sees. Those accumulations would be most likely the south of I-80. Highs in the lower 40s will help melt it as well.

Friday starts the warming trend. Highs in the 50s are likely Friday then those temps will make a run at 70 Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be cooler in the 60s.