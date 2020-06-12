Rusty's Morning Forecast - A little more heat today and over the next week

Get ready for another beautiful June summer day as highs climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. That means most of the afternoon will be in the 80s like yesterday with comparable humidity. We'll have a bit of an ESE wind at 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny skies stick with us Saturday but a few more clouds are likely to move through Sunday. Both days will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 as well. Humidity levels are forecast to increase a bit this weekend too.

Pay attention to the winds starting this weekend lasting through the heat next week. Southeast gusts to 25 mph are likely Saturday but they'll increase for Sunday and gust to near 35 mph. Blustery south winds gusting as high as 40 mph are possible through the middle of next week as well. That will be what helps us warm well into the 90s for the first half of next week.