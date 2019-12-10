Rusty's Morning Forecast - A cold and breezy day ahead for all

Temperatures will start near 20 degrees this morning and are expected to stay very close to that the majority of the day. That chilly air is a good 15 degrees colder than we should be this time of year. Northwest winds are expected to pick up a bit later this morning as well. Gusts to 25 mph will put wind chills single digits for a while later this morning.

Lows tonight will likely fall into the lower teens before midnight tonight then temps should slowly climb a bit towards Wednesday morning. Overall Wednesday is expected to be a warmer with highs in the lower 30s by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of a little light mix Thursday morning but that will lead in some warmer air for the rest of the day. Highs will make it into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. That's before our next chance of rain to snow that has the potential to accumulate Friday night. Stay up to date on the latest as we approach the end of the week.