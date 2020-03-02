Rusty's Morning Forecast - A brief burst of morning snow then clearing and warming

A very narrow but rather intense band of snow will move through the area very early this morning. It will likely do so before 6am in the metro, before 9am for the southeast portions of the area. Up to 1/2" of snow is possible from it as well.

After that early snow, the clouds will clear out and we'll warm up. Highs reach the upper 40s with abundant afternoon sunshine. NW winds will become SW at 5-15 mph.

Overall a very mild week is on the way with highs in the 50s. Quite a bit of sunshine and dry weather is the story as well.

Warmer highs in the 60s are likely this weekend thanks in large part to some strong south winds both days.