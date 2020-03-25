Rusty's Morning Forecast - A breezy afternoon with a big warm up!

Areas of dense fog are out there to start the day. It will be cloudy otherwise as Wednesday gets going. The good news is that those clouds will break apart this afternoon giving us some much needed sunshine and warmth. Highs will jump into the lower 70s for a few hours this afternoon.

South winds will be noticeable most of the day gusting to near 35 mph at times this afternoon. That is before a cold front moves through and flips the winds around out of the northwest. Along that front, there is a 20% of a storm or two between 5-8pm, mostly on the Iowa side of the river.

Clouds roll back in tonight leading to a 30% chance of spotty showers after midnight into the morning hours Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday along with that 30% chance of spotty showers at any point during the day.

Better chances of soaking rains are likely Friday night into and through Saturday.