Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds early but clearing and sunshine expected

Clouds are out there to start the day with a few showers southeast of the metro. They are spotty and light and will continue to move southeast as the morning goes on. The clouds are expected to follow to the southeast leaving us with sunshine for the afternoon hours!

That afternoon sunshine will allow us to warm near 80 degrees. A breezy north wind gusting to near 30 mph will also drag drier air into the area. That should make for a beautiful evening for us all to enjoy!

More great weather is likely Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Enjoy that before clouds increase overnight leading to our next rain chance Saturday morning. A few storms are possible with the on and off rain Saturday but nothing severe is expected. Highs will be in the 60s due to the clouds and rain. The rain moves out Sunday morning allowing us to warm into the 70s by the afternoon.