Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer today but some showers are possible

This is the coldest morning we'll likely have the rest of the week as we wake up in the 20s. We'll start with sunshine today before the clouds slowly increase all day long. A high of 50 degrees is likely by late afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of spotty showers after 4pm this afternoon into the evening. The best chance of showers will likely be north of I-80. That is also where the highest totals up to a half inch are possible as well. Most locations will see much less than that.

Wednesday will likely be the best day of the week with a high in the mid 60s over much of the area.

There is another 30% chance of a few showers Thursday morning before we clear out and kick up the winds. Northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph are likely.