Rusty's Morning Forecast - Cold to start but we have some quick warming ahead

We're are still plenty cold this morning with temps in the single digits and wind chills below zero but it is a bit improvement from yesterday. We'll have abundant sunshine today that will help us warm into the lower 30 by this afternoon. South wind will increase all morning as well with gusts up to 40 mph possible this afternoon and evening. It will still be a rather chilly Valentine's evening.

Saturday and Sunday are still in line to be well above average. Highs both days will reach the upper 40s. Quite a bit of sunshine is likely Saturday but more clouds are likely Sunday that will likely keep us just shy of 50 degrees that day.

Another somewhat mild day in the 40s is likely Monday but we'll likely have mostly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of light rain during the day changing to light snow by the evening hours. Overall, it doesn't appear to be a system that impacts us all too much at this point but keep an eye on the forecast over the weekend.