Rusty's Morning Forecast - Clouds will be stubborn again, light snow possible tonight.

Areas of fog and low clouds are with us to start the day. Even when that lets up later this morning, clouds will stay stubborn and limit our warming. Highs will only reach close to 30 degrees this afternoon with a light north breeze.

Our next chance of snow enters the forecast after 7pm tonight and continue through about 2-3am. Snow will be light and likely won't be steady during that time frame. Up to 1" of snow is possible from this round but most will see much less than that. Falling snow will be done by the morning drive but a thin layer of light snow could create a few slick spots for you.

Clouds will again be stubborn Wednesday but we should be able to warm into the mid 30s in the afternoon. A few more small precipitation chances are in the forecast Thursday and Friday but I don't expect much of an impact from those. Warmer days are on the way this weekend!