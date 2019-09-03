Rusty's Forecast - Cooler and less humid Wednesday

Warm and muggy conditions greeted us this morning, but some cooler air is on the move. A cold front pushed through this afternoon bringing a few bands of clouds as well as a few light showers and rumbles of thunder. Most of the metro stayed dry. Behind the cold front, north wind of 10 to 15mph with occasional gusts to 20mph will pull in cooler and drier air through the rest of the evening and into the overnight. Temperatures should quickly cool into the 70s after sunset, with 50s expected by morning. Many areas will likely fall into the middle and low 50s, with a few isolated spots dipping into the upper 40s north of the metro.

After a cool and crips start Wednesday, we will see lots of sunshine and a nice warm up. Temperatures should climb into the mid and upper 70s for most of the area, with highs between 78 and 80 around the metro. With lighter winds and low humidity, it should be a great day for outdoor activities. South winds will pick up some Wednesday night, beginning to return some more humid air, keeping overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Thursday looks to be another very warm, breezy and humid day with highs likely reaching into the upper 80s or even low 90s in some areas. Heat index readings could top 100 degrees in a few spots with the increased humidity. Luckily, it will be another short lived warm spell as a weak cold front knocks our temperatures back into the middle 80s on Friday. Rain chances increase over the weekend, cooling temperatures further. In fact, highs on Sunday may only reach the low to mid 70s depending on how long rain sticks around. Warmer and drier weather returns for the next work week with highs back in the 80s.