Rusty's Forecast - Alert Day today and Wednesday for heat and storms

After a few morning storms mainly east and southeast of the metro, heat and humidity the big story this evening. Temperatures have generally warmed into the upper 80s to mid 90s with extreme humidity. This has resulted in heat index readings of 105 to as high as 117 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9pm for the metro area and Lincoln. Take steps to stay cool and hydrated this afternoon and evening. Heat index values of 110 can quickly become dangerous for anyone spending an extended period of time outdoors.

A few isolated storms are possible this evening, but the better chance for storms will hold off until overnight. Storms chances will increase after midnight, and especially after 3am as a cold front approaches the area. With the heat and humidity in place, strong to possibly severe storms will be possible. The main threats will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall, but some hail is possible as storms initially develop. Storms may linger through much of Wednesday morning, with the threat transitioning to mainly heavy rain. Temperatures will likely stay warm and muggy all night, until storms begin to move through. We should drop into the low 70s with the rain. Temperatures will then struggle to warm up much on Wednesday as clouds and at least a few showers remain through early afternoon. Highs will likely only top out in the mid and upper 70s for most of the area.

Rain chances diminish, with most of the area seeing dry weather Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side for August, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered rain chances return over the weekend and into next week, though no one day appears to be a washout at this time. Temperatures generally remain in the low to mid 80s through at least Tuesday.