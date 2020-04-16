Rusty's First Alert Forecast - Wintry mix moving through with slushy snow likely.

Temperatures are starting above freezing this morning and will likely stay there all day. That will play a big factor in the forecast all day long. That combined with daytime sun angle will work against snow accumulating at times today. All that will make today's snow forecast a difficult one.

Some snow showers will drift through the area at times this morning but nothing widespread is likely until we get closer to noon. That is when a little more melting is likely to take place due to temps above 32 degrees. Snow will either melt as is falls in some places or melt on contact with the ground for a while today. Later on during the mid to late afternoon, some of the wet heavy snowflakes will have an easier time accumulating. That is when road conditions could start to worsen especially south of I-80.

Up to 2 inches of slush is possible in the metro from this but could vary quite a bit over short distances. Heavier totals that could approach 6 inches of snow are possible south of the metro in the Winter Storm Warning area.

Snow will exit to the east this evening and leave us with a chilly night in the 20s for most. Highs make a run at 50 degrees Friday and should push 70 by Saturday so the snow won't stick around long.