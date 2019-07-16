Rusty's First Alert Forecast - Unrelenting heat begins Wednesday

A round heavy thunderstorms moved through the metro this morning dropping anywhere from a half-inch to over an inch of welcomed rainfall. The clouds and storms slowed down our warm up during the morning, but solid sunshine this afternoon still pushed temperatures into the 90s. A few isolated storms have developed east of the metro, but those should diminish as we get closer to sunset. Temperatures overnight will stay warm and humid, only dropping into the upper 70s by morning. There is a slight chance another complex of thunderstorms brushes the area late tonight or early Wednesday morning, but these storms should stay north and east of the metro.

Wednesday will begin a stretch of dangerously hot weather. We have declared First Alert Weather Days for each day through Saturday. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb to around 98 in the metro area, with heat index readings pushing into the 105 to 110 degree range. It will be even warmer on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures around 100 and heat index readings of 108 to 112 around the area. We stay hot on Saturday, and although highs may only reach 98 or 99, the heat index will once again be in the 105 to 110 degree range.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the area for Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A cold front will approach the area on Sunday, moving through by Sunday night. This will bring us at least a chance for some thunderstorms, and also a break in the heat. Temperatures early next week should return to more typical levels with highs in the mid to upper 80s.