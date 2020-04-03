Rusty's First Alert Forecast - Wintry mix creates morning slick spots followed by melting

This morning is a First Alert Day due to the areas of sleet, freezing rain and snow moving through to start the day. Most will be gone by 7am but some slick spots could linger through 10am before we start to warm and melting this afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s this afternoon allowing the slick spots to thaw out.

Strong northwest winds gusting to near 35 mph will be with us this mornign before they start to taper off this afternoon. Sporadic power outages are possible this morning due to that.

The weekend promises to be much better after a cold start Saturday morning. We'll start in the 20s and warm into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Sunday looks to be even better with highs in the mid 60s.