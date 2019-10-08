Rusty's Evening Forecast - Windy weather continues into Wednesday, rain possible too

Mild air is in place the rest of the evening thanks to the strong south wind that we've had all day. Those winds will back off to 15-20 mph after sunset as temps only fall into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning.

Strong south winds will likely gust to near 40 mph once again Wednesday late morning and afternoon. Under partly cloudy skies there is a 30% chance of a spotty shower during the day too. Those should be fairly isolated and not pose much of an issue. Highs in the lower 70s are likely again too.

Better chances of rain and storms move in overnight Wednesday night and continue on and off into Thursday as well. Most areas see less than an inch of rain but isolated locations up to two inches are possible. A strong cold front moves through early afternoon Thursday taking temps in the 60s and dropping them into the 40s by the evening. Strong northwest winds will be noticeable as well.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days due to the cold and wind in place and the likelihood of our first widespread frost and/or freeze Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will only be in the 40s Friday and strong northwest winds will make it feel as cold as the 20s at times. Air temps dip to near 30 degrees by Saturday morning leading to our first freeze in many locations. We will rebound into the 50s by Saturday afternoon though.