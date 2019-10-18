Rusty's Evening Forecast - Winds back off this evening, rain possible overnight

Strong south winds have gusted up over 50 mph in places today. They'll back off considerably near and after sunset. Mild air stays in place tonight as we drop back through the 60s rather slowly. There is a 40% chance of showers after midnight. Most will likely be south of I-80 and they'll be east and out by 7am Saturday.

Saturday starts near 50 degrees and stay rather mild most of the day once again. Highs will reach the upper 60s with a light north breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Clouds are forecast to slowly increase Sunday ahead of our next chance of rain and a few storms. Those are likely after 4pm into the evening hours before fading overnight. Rainfall amounts likely stay under a half an inch from that round. Strong south winds are likely to gust up near 40 mph during the day too.

Next week starts with a cold and windy day Monday. Cloudy skies and strong northwest wind gusts near 50 mph are likely. Showers will be passing through from northwest to southeast as well. Temps will really struggle to warm and we'll likely have highs in the mid to upper 50s.